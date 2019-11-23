UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Islamic Bank Wins 'Wells Fargo Operational Excellence Award'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 04:45 PM

Sharjah Islamic Bank wins 'Wells Fargo Operational Excellence Award'

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2019) Sharjah Islamic Bank has received the Wells Fargo Operational Excellence Award 2018-2019. The award is granted for banks that achieve over 95 percent straight through processing rate of their payments through Wells Fargo money transfer systems.

According to a bank statement, winners of the Operational Excellence Awards were judged based on several criteria’s. SIB as an entity was acknowledged for consistently demonstrating improvement in the quality of their operational service levels in their payments, which resulted in an outstanding STP rate of 98.7 per cent and very low inquiry ratio throughout the year.

The award recognises its superior transaction processing quality. In recognition of their accomplishments, a certificate of honor was presented to the bank’s Deputy CEO, Ahmed Saad, by Wells Fargo, at SIB’s head office.

In the award letter, Wells Fargo said, "We are pleased to provide Sharjah Islamic Bank with the Wells Fargo Operational Excellence award.

Recipients of this award have demonstrated superior transaction processing quality resulting in higher efficiencies, cost reduction, and most importantly, honored commitments to operational excellence to their own customers. This award recognizes your exceptional dedication to excellence to serving the needs of your customers".

Commenting on their win, Ahmed Saad said, "This award highlights our commitment towards achieving excellence whilst catering to the diverse needs of our customers."

"The world of international payments continues to be more complex with the challenges faced in relation to compliance, regulations and changing technologies, while our goal has always been to provide quality services and solutions to our customers, by adopting the latest strategies and policies. Over the years the bank has successfully diversified the offerings to its customers through broad range of Sharia-compliant retail, corporate and investment products and services, that emulate international standards of banking," he added.

Related Topics

World Sharjah Bank Superior Fargo Money (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Japanese, S. Korean Foreign Ministers Discuss Inte ..

12 minutes ago

G20 Foreign Ministers Stress Need to Give Impetus ..

13 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief Says US Involve ..

13 minutes ago

SENAAT joins global alliance in support of Abu Dha ..

33 minutes ago

Marble factories fined for throwing garbage on roa ..

35 minutes ago

Russian Military Police Conduct Reconnaissance for ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.