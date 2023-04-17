UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Islamic Bank Wins Dubai Quality Gold Award

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 06:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2023) Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) has been awarded the 2023 Dubai Quality Gold Award. The accolade is organised by the Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

At a virtual ceremony attended by over 1,000 people, Sharjah Islamic Bank was honoured for applying the criteria stipulated in the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM), Excellence Model of the Dubai Quality Award. The SIB was praised for adopting a culture of continuous development and outstanding performance.

The awards aim to improve the quality and productivity of existing companies in the UAE by promoting service excellence.

In addition, it encourages a spirit of competitiveness between various business sectors, industries and local and international brands.

Mohamed Abdalla, CEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank, said, “We are pleased to have won the Dubai Quality Gold Award, which supports the SIB’s successful journey and reflects our commitment to achieving the highest standards of excellence for our customers. We constantly strive to adopt many initiatives that enhance customer services and provide innovative and easy solutions, using the latest technologies and secure solutions.”

