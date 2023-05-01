Sharjah issues and renews over 17,500 licenses in Q1 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2023) SHARJAH,1st May, 2023 (WAM) – In the first quarter of 2023, the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) issued and renewed a total of 17,555 licenses (1,979 issued licenses and 15,576 renewed licenses) through various channels, including smart applications, electronic portals, service centers, and branches across different areas in Sharjah. This represents a 3% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SEDD, explained that the data is one of the most important economic indicators that SEDD relies on to review the economic situation in Sharjah.

He stressed that the strategic goal of the department is to achieve a comprehensive plan that promotes economic development.

He added that the latest data issued by the department indicate a noticeable increase in investments towards existing projects, which reflects Sharjah sustainable economic growth, and such figures reflect businesses confidence in the investment opportunities available in Sharjah, whereas Sharjah business results including business licences’ issuance and renewal are in line with the recent GDP growth in Sharjah.

Fahd Ahmed Al Khamiri, Director of the Registration and Licencing Department at SEDD, confirmed that the increase of business licences during the first quarter of 2023 confirms that the local economy is strong and the investment environment is attractive in Sharjah, whereas SEDD initiatives during the past period contributed to enhancing business growth and attracting more investments, pointing out that numbers reflect the business sectors' confidence in the investment opportunities available in Sharjah's economy.