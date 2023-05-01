UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Issues And Renews Over 17,500 Licenses In Q1 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Sharjah issues and renews over 17,500 licenses in Q1 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2023) SHARJAH,1st May, 2023 (WAM) – In the first quarter of 2023, the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) issued and renewed a total of 17,555 licenses (1,979 issued licenses and 15,576 renewed licenses) through various channels, including smart applications, electronic portals, service centers, and branches across different areas in Sharjah. This represents a 3% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SEDD, explained that the data is one of the most important economic indicators that SEDD relies on to review the economic situation in Sharjah.

He stressed that the strategic goal of the department is to achieve a comprehensive plan that promotes economic development.

He added that the latest data issued by the department indicate a noticeable increase in investments towards existing projects, which reflects Sharjah sustainable economic growth, and such figures reflect businesses confidence in the investment opportunities available in Sharjah, whereas Sharjah business results including business licences’ issuance and renewal are in line with the recent GDP growth in Sharjah.

Fahd Ahmed Al Khamiri, Director of the Registration and Licencing Department at SEDD, confirmed that the increase of business licences during the first quarter of 2023 confirms that the local economy is strong and the investment environment is attractive in Sharjah, whereas SEDD initiatives during the past period contributed to enhancing business growth and attracting more investments, pointing out that numbers reflect the business sectors' confidence in the investment opportunities available in Sharjah's economy.

Related Topics

Business Sharjah Same May

Recent Stories

1 dead, 39 hurt as bus carrying Moroccans overturn ..

1 dead, 39 hurt as bus carrying Moroccans overturns in Spain

3 minutes ago
 Dubai saw 4.67 million visitors stay overnight in ..

Dubai saw 4.67 million visitors stay overnight in Q1 2023, on track to becoming ..

20 minutes ago
 Five bids to smuggle 3720 flour bags foiled

Five bids to smuggle 3720 flour bags foiled

13 minutes ago
 Quetta all set to hold 34th National Games

Quetta all set to hold 34th National Games

13 minutes ago
 Wapda hydro union Hazara delegation calls on Feder ..

Wapda hydro union Hazara delegation calls on Federal Minister for Parliamentary ..

13 minutes ago
 Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.