Sharjah Issues First Golden Card Visa To Chairman Of Kingston Holdings

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 10:45 AM

Sharjah issues first golden card visa to Chairman of Kingston Holdings

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) Sharjah’s first golden card visa was granted yesterday to Lalu Samuel, Chairman and Managing Director of Kingston Holdings and Chairman of Sharjah Industry business Group, which functions under the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs of Sharjah has issued the first golden card to Samuel as part of the permanent residency system tailored for investors. The Golden Card System was implemented as per the Cabinet decision No.56 of 2018, by which a package of facilities has been offered to investors, entrepreneurs, talented people who meet specified conditions as well as their families.

The permanent visa was presented to Samuel by Brigadier Arif Mohammed Al Shamsi, Executive Director of Foreigners Affairs and Ports in Sharjah, in the presence of Colonel Abdullah Saleh Al Naqbi, Deputy Director of Residence and Entry Permits, as well as a number of senior officials.

The golden cardholders are entitled to a host of privileges and facilities including a residency visa without a sponsor to them and their families (spouse and children).

The holders can also sponsor up to three workers and obtain a residency visa for one of his/her senior employees.

Samuel thanked Sharjah’s Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs for its initiative, stressing its importance in supporting the UAE’s investment sector, ensure family stability, and highlight the importance of cultural diversity, tolerance and acceptance of others within the UAE community.

He also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the UAE’s wise leadership, particularly H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The 'Golden Card' is a 10-year long-term visa eligible for investors and entrepreneurs and aims to attract capital, investments, and owners of leading companies with international experts as well as professionals in all vital sectors of the national economy, researchers in scientific fields and outstanding students, so as to engage them in the renaissance and development of the UAE.

