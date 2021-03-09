Sharjah issues preventive measures during Ramadan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2021) The local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team (ECDMT) in Sharjah has issued a set of decisions on the occasion of the advent of the Holy month of Ramadan, aiming to persevere the safety of the community amidst the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

These decisions include preventing family or institutional Iftar tents or a public grouping for Iftar banquets, offering or distributing Iftar meals in front of restaurants, at gathering points, or in front of homes and mosques, or through cars or any other means.

ECDMT choke off advertising or offering special offers for Iftar meals by all means, and limiting the distribution of meals or in-kind assistance to needy families through the official charitable bodies accredited in the emirate.

Field teams will be formed from the concerned authorities to intensify their inspection and monitoring campaigns during the Holy month. The ECDMT also called on all members of the community to cooperate to maintain the health and safety of the community, and contact (901) or e-mail covid19@shjpolice.gov.ae, to report any violations.