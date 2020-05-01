Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority marks World Workers Day

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2020) Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority has extended greetings to all workers and employers in Sharjah in particular and the UAE in general on the occasion of International Workers' Day 2020 which falls on the 1st May of each year.

Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, Chairman of the Labour Standards Development Authority said, "Our keenness to celebrate the occasion is gleaned from the attention provided by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his permanent directives to take care of workers as they are a key pillar in the production process and a partner in the development witnessed by Sharjah and the UAE in parallel with ensuring the interests of employers in a way that leads to the stability of the work environment in Sharjah.

"

He called on workers and employers to respect the value of work principles, caring for workers and meeting their needs to mirror social responsibility.

He also asked employers to raise workers' awareness and taking all preventive measures for them, whether through text messages or guidance panels, as well as providing direct and continuous communication channels with them.