Sharjah Ladies Club outlines strategic goals, vision for 2020

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2019) SHARJAH, 19th December, 2019 (WAM) – The Sharjah Ladies Club, SLC, has held its annual staff gathering recently at the Beach Terrace, in the presence of senior management and staff members, where it outlined some of the new strategic goals designed to take the organisation forward to its next phase of growth and expansion.

Team building activities and award presentations to staff members who had served SLC for more than 20 years were the main highlights of the annual event, along with the honouring of exceptional employees with 26 different awards, namely Leader of the Year Award 2019, Outstanding Performance Award, Outstanding Customer Care Award, Most Improved Facility Award, Outstanding Admin Section Award, individuals from different facilities were also awarded.

Speaking at the event, Khawla Al Serkal, Director-General of the SLC, attributed the exemplary success of the organisation in 2019 to the dedication, commitment and team spirit of the staff members.

"The difference between the success and failure of any organisation is a great team and together, we have demonstrated how our collaborative spirit has helped us work unitedly and passionately toward achieving a common vision and borne promising results," she said.

The SLC aspires to maintain its position that provides value-added services and products, she added, sharing the new strategic goals envisioned for the SLC in 2020 with all staff members.

Aysha Bahyan, Head of HR and Organisational at SLC, also reiterated how the SLC’s year-on-year growth including the upgradation of its facilities was the result of cohesive efforts of a goal-oriented and strongly united team who "responded quickly to the needs of members and always paid attention to detail."