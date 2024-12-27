Open Menu

Sharjah Launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' Challenge

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 10:15 AM

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2024) As part of the new community initiative "12 Challenges in 12 Months," launched by the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work in collaboration with the Sharjah Volunteer Centre, both parties have announced the launch of the first challenge for January titled "Best Volunteer Idea."

This initiative aims to promote the culture of volunteerism and encourage individuals and organisations to submit innovative volunteer ideas that contribute to achieving sustainable community development.

The initiative seeks to inspire individuals to explore new and creative ways to volunteer, while also spreading the culture of volunteering across all segments of society. This effort is part of a broader strategy aimed at embedding volunteerism as a sustainable societal value, providing an interactive platform to stimulate community participation, and involving individuals in social responsibility by harnessing their energy and creativity for impactful volunteer projects.

What makes this initiative unique is its monthly challenges, each with a specific name and hashtag that allows the community to engage and participate in a non-competitive manner, strengthening the spirit of volunteerism based on dedication and giving.

Both parties have called on members of the community to participate in this challenge, emphasising the important role they play in enhancing the culture of volunteerism by submitting the best innovative and impactful volunteer idea that contributes to serving the community.

On this occasion, Fatima Musa Al Balushi, Executive Director of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work, explained that the "12 Challenges in 12 Months" initiative is driven by the award's commitment to fostering innovation in volunteerism and inspiring the community to present creative ideas that contribute to serving the nation and achieving sustainable development.

Hessa Al Hammadi, Director of the Community Cohesion Department, emphasised that the monthly challenges are designed to expand community participation, allowing everyone to express their volunteer creativity in impactful and effective ways.

She pointed out that this initiative reflects the Sharjah Volunteer Centre's commitment to nurturing a culture of creativity in volunteer work and enhancing the values of social responsibility. She added that it represents a significant step forward in motivating individuals to present innovative ideas that contribute to promoting volunteerism and achieving sustainable development.

Related Topics

Sharjah January All Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

55 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against A ..

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria

8 hours ago
 Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of G ..

Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital

9 hours ago
 NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

10 hours ago
Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia

Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia

10 hours ago
 Arab League warns against attempts to ignite disco ..

Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink ..

Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink Hajj flight agreement

10 hours ago
 Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace ..

Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace talks

10 hours ago
 Finns probe ship from Russia for 'sabotage' of cab ..

Finns probe ship from Russia for 'sabotage' of cables

10 hours ago
 UNIFIL expresses concern over Israeli violations i ..

UNIFIL expresses concern over Israeli violations in South Lebanon

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East