Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2024) As part of the new community initiative "12 Challenges in 12 Months," launched by the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work in collaboration with the Sharjah Volunteer Centre, both parties have announced the launch of the first challenge for January titled "Best Volunteer Idea."

This initiative aims to promote the culture of volunteerism and encourage individuals and organisations to submit innovative volunteer ideas that contribute to achieving sustainable community development.

The initiative seeks to inspire individuals to explore new and creative ways to volunteer, while also spreading the culture of volunteering across all segments of society. This effort is part of a broader strategy aimed at embedding volunteerism as a sustainable societal value, providing an interactive platform to stimulate community participation, and involving individuals in social responsibility by harnessing their energy and creativity for impactful volunteer projects.

What makes this initiative unique is its monthly challenges, each with a specific name and hashtag that allows the community to engage and participate in a non-competitive manner, strengthening the spirit of volunteerism based on dedication and giving.

Both parties have called on members of the community to participate in this challenge, emphasising the important role they play in enhancing the culture of volunteerism by submitting the best innovative and impactful volunteer idea that contributes to serving the community.

On this occasion, Fatima Musa Al Balushi, Executive Director of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work, explained that the "12 Challenges in 12 Months" initiative is driven by the award's commitment to fostering innovation in volunteerism and inspiring the community to present creative ideas that contribute to serving the nation and achieving sustainable development.

Hessa Al Hammadi, Director of the Community Cohesion Department, emphasised that the monthly challenges are designed to expand community participation, allowing everyone to express their volunteer creativity in impactful and effective ways.

She pointed out that this initiative reflects the Sharjah Volunteer Centre's commitment to nurturing a culture of creativity in volunteer work and enhancing the values of social responsibility. She added that it represents a significant step forward in motivating individuals to present innovative ideas that contribute to promoting volunteerism and achieving sustainable development.

