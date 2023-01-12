UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Launches First International Footgolf Tournament In Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 10:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2023) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), the Sharjah International Footgolf tournament kicked-off today at the Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club.

Organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) in collaboration with Air Arabia and Sharjah Sports Council, the tournament is the first of its kind in the region.

The tournament saw the participation of more than 130 players from 21 countries, competing for the title and total prize of US$ 40,000.

The details of the sporting event were announced during a press conference held today in the presence of Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the SCTDA; Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council; Steve Crane, Executive Director of Pro FootGolf Tours; Ziad Al Sharabi, General Manager of the Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club; journalists as well as media representatives.

Coinciding with the tournament’s launch, the SCDTA is hosting 16 ex-football stars from around the world to compete in an exciting padel-tennis tournament at the Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa between January 13-14.

In his keynote speech, Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman, SCTDA, stressed that under the leadership of H.H. Dr.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the emirate has been successful in forging connections between tourism, culture and sports, in addition to achieving significant milestones and bolstering Sharjah's status on the global map regarding culture, development, and tourism.

He added, “Many studies attest to the importance of sports tourism in economic and social development and strengthening relationships between cultures. According to figures from the UN's World Tourism Organisation, sports attracted about 15 million tourists every year before the pandemic, constituting 10 percent of the tourism industry, and generated an estimated US$ 800 billion in revenue. Sharjah has always believed in the importance of sports in improving the population's lifestyle and has been a leader in hosting local and international sporting events.”

Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council, said, “The Sharjah International Footgolf tournament is another incentive for people to visit Sharjah and the UAE, and with the participation of ex-football stars competing in the padel-tennis matches we are sure this launch will be a great success. The sporting event will play a pivotal role in bolstering the emirate's status on the global tourism map and asserts sports investments as an important element in diversifying the emirate's economy.”

