(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2020) Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, SRTI Park, announced the inauguration of the first house built in the region with 3D printing technologies with traditional architecture on the complex grounds, expressing his happiness with this achievement.

He pointed out to "Sharjah 24" that this house is Arab design and heritage, and we aspire by launching this technology to develop it in the Emirate of Sharjah and build more homes, which will support Sharjah's economy and the emirate's competitiveness, in addition to activating the role of true partnership between the academic, economic and private sectors.

Al Mahmoudi said the house was built in almost two weeks, and it involved a large research programme between different universities, especially the American University of Sharjah, and in cooperation with the private sector and some international universities in Finland and research institutions in the Netherlands and other countries. "We aspire, through this research project, to strengthen the emirate's position as a centre for research and innovation in the world," he concluded.