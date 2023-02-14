SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2023) A group of the most important mosques in the Emirate of Sharjah and its cities shine with the impressive "Sharjah Lights Festival (SFL) 2023" performances, which show the aesthetics of the architectural details and decorations that these mosques enjoy on their facades.

The list of mosques includes Al Noor Mosque on Khalid Lake Corniche, and the Sharjah Mosque, which is the largest mosque in the centre of the emirate, along with the Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi Mosque in Dibba Al Hisn.

These mosques are a testimony of the Emirate of Sharjah’s culture and identity and the beauty of its landmark designs.

All light shows of the festival will be held daily until 19th February, from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm during weekdays and from 6:00 pm to 12:00 midnight on weekends.

