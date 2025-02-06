Open Menu

Sharjah Lights Festival 2025 To Illuminate 12 Locations Across Emirate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 12:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) SHARJAH, 5th February, 2025 (WAM) – Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, has unveiled the Sharjah Lights Festival 2025, which will feature captivating light shows across 12 locations in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Al Midfa added in media statements that the 14th edition of the festival, which launches under the theme "Lights Unite Us," will bring fresh ideas, projects, and advanced technologies to enrich the visitor experience each year.

This year's event continues to push boundaries, ensuring that attendees enjoy an unforgettable spectacle.

This year’s festival will be held across 12 different locations throughout Sharjah. Additionally, the Lights Village will showcase over 70 small and medium-sized establishments, offering distinctive light experiences and artistic creativity.

Al Midfa emphasised that each festival location offers something unique, with different stories, facades, and experiences at every venue.

