Sharjah Literary Agency, 'Onshur' fund to empower emerging publishers

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) The Sharjah Literary Agency (SLA) and the Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund (Onshur) have announced a strategic partnership to empower emerging publishers and expand their global reach.

Through this partnership, SLA will collaborate closely with Onshur graduates, acting as their literary agents to facilitate the acquisition of translation rights for publishing. This collaboration demonstrates SLA's commitment to empowering this key industry and providing professionals with opportunities to thrive in the publishing sector.

Rooted in the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the fund represents an AED10 million investment and embodies His Highness's commitment to a knowledge-driven economy and the transformative power of books in shaping cultures and preserving heritage.

Commenting on the partnership, Tamer Said, Director of SLA, said, "By serving as literary agents for Onshur graduates through our partnership, we will help these publishers secure translation rights and also provide comprehensive support throughout the entire process, from acquiring publishing rights to the successful publication of their book.

He added that the joint efforts have enabled two Onshur graduates to secure translation rights for five books and assist 10 graduates in translating ten new works.

Iman Ben Chaibah, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Global Markets at SBA, said, "While we equip our publishers with comprehensive training to thrive in the market, translation rights often require specialised expertise and global connections within the publishing industry. This collaboration with SLA will offer our Onshur graduates the additional support they need, particularly those aspiring to enter the translation rights sector of the book industry."

Spearheaded by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Book Authority, Onshur represents a strategic response to the publishing industry's evolving needs. Launched in 2024, the fund operates through three core tracks: Launch, Scale, and Disrupt, each designed to support publishers at different stages of their journey.