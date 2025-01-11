Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2025) Sharjah is set to launch the inaugural Sharjah Literature Festival (SLF), which will take place from 17th to 21st January 2025 under the slogan “Emirati Tales Inspire the Future.”

The festival is held under the generous patronage of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the guidance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association.

The festival is jointly organised by the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) and the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA).

The activities will take place at the open area opposite the University City Hall in Sharjah, with daily events running from 16:00 to 23:00.

The festival will showcase the UAE’s rich literary heritage, offering a unique opportunity for visitors to interact with some of the most prominent Emirati writers, thinkers, and creative publishers. It aims to explore new horizons in writing and publishing, offering a vibrant atmosphere that blends culture and entertainment.