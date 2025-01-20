Sharjah Literature Festival to offer visitors rich artistic, cultural experiences

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Literature Festival is set to bring an exceptional atmosphere that combines the authenticity of literature with the creativity of the arts to the emirate of Sharjah.

Running until 21st January, the festival showcases daily events that are pulsating with the spirit of culture and arts, captivating generations and diverse audiences from all over the Emirates.

Unique artistic and cultural experiences have been offered to visitors over the past three days, in addition to the book fair, food, and shopping experiences, reflecting Sharjah's position as a cultural capital that blends heritage and modernity.

The festival extends bridges of communication between generations through art and creativity that inspire the future. There is still a lot of inspiration in store for this exceptional event today and tomorrow.

In the square opposite the University City Hall in Sharjah, every corner celebrates literature and writers through rich dialogues, seminars, lectures, and exclusive meetings with an elite group of writers, authors, poets, thinkers, and media professionals. Meanwhile, the tunes of the qanun, oud, saxophone, piano, and flute resonate in the festival's atmosphere, taking visitors on a captivating musical journey.

Over the past few days, the festival has hosted engaging dialogue sessions and seminars, including the seminar “Imagination Nation: Emirati Children's Literature and the Future Makers”, during which writers Badriya Al Shamsi and Fatima Al Mazrouei discussed the importance of Emirati children's literature in instilling national and creative values and building the future generation.

The book “UAE Through Arab Eyes: Book Launch”was also launched, discussing the vision of Arab thinkers for the development of the UAE.

The session “Pages of Wonder: Children’s Books as an Educational Tool” featured Dr Nadia Al Najjar and writer Fatima Al Amri, who explored the role of children’s books as an educational medium.

In the session “Treasures of the Gulf: Stories of Land and Sea”, Emirati writer and researcher Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam delved into the history and myths of the UAE, sharing stories narrating the land and sea's rich past.

Another engaging session titled “Paths of Life: Exploring the World of Autobiographies” saw Dr Ibrahim Galadari discuss his book “Memoirs of an Emirati Doctor”, showcasing an inspiring autobiography. The Emirati researcher and historian Hamad Bin Sarai and Dr Saif Al Bedwawi reviewed the formation of the modern UAE throughout history in a lecture titled “Footprints of History: Rediscovering Emirati Eras”.

In the session “Personal Imprints: Timeless Melodies”, the autobiography of composer Ibrahim Jumaa and his significant role in enriching the Emirati art scene were highlighted.

Within the workshops corner, a vibrant programme was launched to inspire children, adolescents, and youth throughout the festival. Highlights include the Arabic calligraphy workshop in jewellery design, the "Storytelling by Nayrooz" sessions exploring creative tales, and the "Under the stars" workshop, which blends astronomy and Emirati culture with Moza Al Marzooqi and Omran Al Shamsi.

Other highlights include the "Square Kufic" workshop by creative designer Alya Duaifes, a pottery workshop by "Clay Calm" that allows attendees to draw and colour pottery cups with Arabic phrases.

Adults and children will also have the opportunity to participate in two workshops for making musk and candles to add a distinctive scent to their reading experiences.