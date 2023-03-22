Sharjah Livestock announces Ramadan market hours for Holy Month

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2023) The Sharjah Livestock Market, one of the projects managed by Sharjah Asset Management – the investment branch of the Sharjah government – has announced a modification in its working hours during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The new schedule aims to cater to the needs of the market's visitors, both traders and individuals and facilitate the workflow by ensuring smooth and rapid procedures while complying with the utmost hygiene and safety standards.

Abdalla Al Shamsi, Manager of Sharjah Livestock Market, expressed his commitment to providing top-notch services to market visitors during the auspicious month of Ramadan.

He emphasised the management's efforts to equip all facilities and deliver all necessary amenities that meet customers' expectations and needs promptly to ensure customers' satisfaction and happiness during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The Sharjah Livestock Market welcomes visitors every day during the holy month from 07:00 to midnight.

The livestock slaughterhouse is open daily from 07:00 to 17:00, while the poultry slaughterhouse operates from 08:00 to 16:00.

The market closes its facilities and observes the Iftar period according to the Maghrib prayer time. Additionally, the market remains closed during Friday prayer.

The slaughterhouse at the market has a notable capacity of 250 cattle per hour. There are three service lines which can accommodate 25 cows, with a team of 55 butchers working under the supervision of 8 observers and supervisors. Two of these supervisors are responsible for ensuring the efficient operations of the slaughterhouse.

Additionally, there are 7 veterinarians present to oversee both the slaughterhouse and livestock pens. The facility also employs 55 workers to maintain cleanliness and facilitate the process of receiving and delivering sacrificial animals to the public.

The Kalba and Khorfakkan slaughterhouse livestock markets are open daily during the holy month from 09:00 to 17:00, except for Fridays when they are open from 08:00 to 17:00. However, the markets are closed for Friday prayer from 11:00 to 14:00.