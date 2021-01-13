Sharjah, Malaysia to enhance trade, investment cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2021) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), represented by Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, SCCI Director-General, received a delegation from Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), headed by Omar Mohammed Saleh, MATRADE Trade Commissioner.

The meeting dealt with topics of common interest and means of developing exports, trade, and investment exchange between Sharjah and Malaysia.

"This meeting comes as part of the joint endeavours of both sides to establish new and promising investment partnerships that help develop prospects and areas of mutual cooperation between Sharjah’s business community and their counterparts in Malaysia,"Al Awadi said.

He highlighted the long-standing relations between the two sides since the bilateral cooperation agreement signed in 1994, pointing to the importance of coordination to increase the rates of exports and re-exports between them.

Al Awadi also stressed the need to benefit from MATRADE’s expertise as a national export promotion agency for the Government of Malaysia, and the experiences of Sharjah Exports Development Centre which implements best international practices to expand the base of export goods and services through the provision of financing facilities and guarantees.

Also, offering a leading credit umbrella to encourage companies to obtain strong export opportunities.

He went on to say that Chamber is keen to provide all means of support and facilities that encourage the Malaysian business community to invest in Sharjah and benefit from its strategic location as a distinguished economic hub at the regional level.

Saleh, in turn, highlighted Malaysia’s keenness to provide the necessary support for Emirati businessmen wishing to invest in Malaysia, lauding the SCCI’s effective role in consolidating the economic and commercial relations between the UAE and his country.

He also pointed out to the economic fundamentals the two countries enjoy, something that helps enhance the volume of trade relations.