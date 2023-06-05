UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Marine Sports To Use AI In Marine Sports Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Sharjah Marine Sports to use AI in marine sports development

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2023) SHARJAH, 5th June, 2023 (WAM) – The Sharjah International Marine Sports Club has become the first sports club in the UAE to use artificial intelligence (AI) in sports sustainability. The club plans to include AI as a member of the strategic development team meeting to analyze results, generate ideas, and present the most prominent global practices in marine sports.

Chaired by Ahmed Sultan Al Hassani, Head of the Working Team, its members, including the newcomer, an AI, attended the strategic development team meeting.

This new move is a step the club is taking to anticipate the 21st century's challenges, routing the sport towards sustainability.

The AI will help the club with environmental, social, and economic data related to marine sports and recommend new strategies and practices.

