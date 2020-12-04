Sharjah marks 49th National Day with rich musical tribute to UAE’s historic journey

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2020) Al Majaz Amphitheatre lit up last night (Thursday) as Sharjah celebrated the 49th National Day of the founding of the UAE with a grand concert paying rich tributes to the nation’s extraordinary journey and historic achievements.

Emirati singing superstar Hussein Al Jassmi along with other popular singers including Aryam, Jassim Muhammad, Faisal Al Jasem and Arib regaled the audience late into the night with popular numbers celebrating the UAE’s proud achievements, rich cultural heritage and shared Arab values and legacy of the region.

Organised by the Sharjah Committee for the National Day Celebrations with the strictest precautionary health measures, the proceeds of the special concert are to go to support the humanitarian initiatives of the Big Heart Foundation in aid of the refugee children and their vulnerable families around the world, especially in the Arab world.

The concert was a huge draw with senior Sharjah officials and citizens and residents from across the Emirate and the UAE attending the celebration of the union and expressing their joy on this important milestone in the history of the UAE and the Arab world.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Committee for National Day Celebrations, thanked the participating artists for leading the celebrations with their rich musical tributes and outstanding performance, bringing citizens and residents together in an unprecedented expression of joy and love for the UAE and reaffirming their pride and sense of belonging in the nation and renewing the pledge of loyalty to the leadership.

Al Midfa lauded members of the audience for strictly following social distancing and other precautionary measures, pointing out that physical distancing proved no hindrance in celebrating this historic occasion. "We have all gathered with united hearts beating with joy and pride on this precious occasion for the people of the Emirates," he added.

The uniquely designed Al Majaz Amphitheatre in the heart of Sharjah’s Khalid Lagoon lit up with the rich colours of the UAE national flag painting the sky over Buheirah Corniche in Emirati hues with hearts beating with love for the homeland.

Ahead of the concert, breathtaking feats were performed in the waters of Khalid Lagoon, under the auspices of the Sharjah International Marine sports Club.