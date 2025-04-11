Sharjah marks Guest of Honour presence with 52 cultural events at Rabat Book Fair 2025

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has revealed its agenda as Guest of Honour at the 30th Rabat International Book Fair, taking place from 18th to 27th April.

The programme includes 52 joint Emirati-Moroccan cultural events, featuring panel discussions, workshops and heritage activities in collaboration with 17 leading institutions from the Emirate.

The announcement was made at a press conference hosted by the Moroccan Ministry of Culture, attended by Moroccan Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, and CEO of SBA Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, alongside officials and media representatives.

Al Ameri said Sharjah’s participation follows Morocco’s honourary role at the previous Sharjah International Book Fair, and reflects the cultural vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. He added that the event will showcase a message of cultural unity, connecting the Arab Gulf with North Africa.

The agenda includes a series of sessions exploring literature, language, heritage and publishing. Highlights include: The historical dimension of the Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre by Ali Ibrahim Al Marri, Shared and divergent features in Arabic dialects from East to West with Sultan Al Ameemi and Yahya Amara, A bridge between two shores with Sheikha Al Jaberi and Said Yaktine, The aesthetics of traditional Emirati and Moroccan architecture with Dr Hamad bin Sarai and Dr Zhour Karam.

Literary panels will explore evolving themes in Arabic literature, including Moroccan literature: Reclaiming Arabic poetry through new technology, Feminism and the strategy of knowledge production, and The desert in contemporary Arabic literature.

Poetry events include “Under one sky,” “Echoes,” and “Mirrors of speech,” featuring acclaimed poets from both nations.

Children’s literature also features prominently, with sessions like Aesthetics of Emirati and Moroccan children's books, and Folk tales across cultures, led by the UAE board on Books for Young People. The Arab Children’s Literature Award and the Kan Yama Kan initiative will also be highlighted.

Library-related sessions will cover knowledge preservation and access, including: The history of libraries in Morocco and manuscript collections, Arabic manuscript collections: cataloguing and access, Libraries as spaces for creativity and cultural exchange, Translation: A bridge between cultures.

The visual arts segment will include a session titled Andalusia: A futuristic visual simulation and children’s workshops on Arabic ornamentation and regional art.

Sharjah’s participation will also spotlight the PublishHer initiative launched by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, empowering Arab women in publishing and creative industries.

Participating entities include the Emirates Writers Union, Emirates Publishers Association, Emirates Libraries and Information Association, Sharjah Department of Culture, Arabic Language academy in Sharjah, Sharjah Institute for Heritage, and the House of Wisdom, among others.