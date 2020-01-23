UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Media City Announces Cricket Tournament

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 07:45 PM

Sharjah Media City announces cricket tournament

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2020) Sharjah Media City, Shams, in collaboration with Al Batayeh Municipality is set to organise the "Sharjah Media City Cricket Championship" at the Al Batayeh Cricket Ground from 6th February to 16th March, 2020, in line with the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to create an environment that nurtures new talent and encourages the youth to participate in a variety of creative industries.

The championship will witness the participation of eight teams, including a team from Sharjah Media City.

The announcement was made during a press conference held on Thursday at the Sharjah Media City, and attended by Chairman of Sharjah Media City, Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa; Chairman of Al Batayeh Municipal Council and member of Al Batayeh Cultural and Sports Club’s BoD, Mohammed Abdullah Al Ketbi; Director of Sharjah Media City, Shihab Al Hammadi; CEO of Fast Building Contracting Company, Fathy Afana, and several media representatives.

During the conference, Al Midfa said, "As part of our corporate social responsibility at Sharjah Media City, we are committed to identifying and promoting young individuals and engaging them in various corporate competitions. We are delighted to be presented with opportunities to sponsor and organise events that attract talent from across the emirate."

Al Ketbi said, "We would like to extend our gratitude to Shams for their collaboration with Al Batayeh, which is constantly expanding to provide a wide variety of services in the field of sports. Organising the Sharjah Media City Cricket Championship in Al Batayeh is a creative initiative that is expected to receive a commendable response by cricket fans from many communities in the UAE."

At the end of the press conference, Al Midfa and Al Ketbi conducted a draw for the participants of Group A, which include Shams, Fast, Defenders and MGM, and for the Group B teams, which include Faisal, Helios, Brothers Gas and Orakzai warrior.

Related Topics

Cricket Sports UAE Company Sharjah Young February March Gas 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

3 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

3 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

3 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.