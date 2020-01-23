Sharjah Media City announces cricket tournament

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2020) Sharjah Media City, Shams, in collaboration with Al Batayeh Municipality is set to organise the "Sharjah Media City Cricket Championship" at the Al Batayeh Cricket Ground from 6th February to 16th March, 2020, in line with the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to create an environment that nurtures new talent and encourages the youth to participate in a variety of creative industries.

The championship will witness the participation of eight teams, including a team from Sharjah Media City.

The announcement was made during a press conference held on Thursday at the Sharjah Media City, and attended by Chairman of Sharjah Media City, Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa; Chairman of Al Batayeh Municipal Council and member of Al Batayeh Cultural and Sports Club’s BoD, Mohammed Abdullah Al Ketbi; Director of Sharjah Media City, Shihab Al Hammadi; CEO of Fast Building Contracting Company, Fathy Afana, and several media representatives.

During the conference, Al Midfa said, "As part of our corporate social responsibility at Sharjah Media City, we are committed to identifying and promoting young individuals and engaging them in various corporate competitions. We are delighted to be presented with opportunities to sponsor and organise events that attract talent from across the emirate."

Al Ketbi said, "We would like to extend our gratitude to Shams for their collaboration with Al Batayeh, which is constantly expanding to provide a wide variety of services in the field of sports. Organising the Sharjah Media City Cricket Championship in Al Batayeh is a creative initiative that is expected to receive a commendable response by cricket fans from many communities in the UAE."

At the end of the press conference, Al Midfa and Al Ketbi conducted a draw for the participants of Group A, which include Shams, Fast, Defenders and MGM, and for the Group B teams, which include Faisal, Helios, Brothers Gas and Orakzai warrior.