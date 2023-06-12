Sharjah Media City launches ‘Create with Shams’ platform for AI-powered image creation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2023) Sharjah Media City (Shams) has announced the launch of its ‘Create with Shams’ platform, the first government platform of its kind in the region that leverages the use of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies for the purposes of designing and producing high-quality professional images.

The platform caters to the needs of government entities, companies, and the artistic and creative community. With the aim to facilitate the creation of professional images for websites, social media accounts, and other digital channels, the platform employs the latest computer vision techniques, machine learning algorithms and automatic subject detection in images for maximum impact.

In designing the ‘Create with Shams’ platform, careful consideration and priority was given to achieving effective solutions. The platform offers users an unlimited number of premium images at nominal rates and with minimal invested effort. ‘Create with Shams’ does not require special skills or professional photography equipment to produce quality images.

During the unveiling of the 'Create with Shams' platform, Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Shams, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are excited to launch the ‘Create with Shams’ platform as the first-of-its-kind government platform in the region for AI-powered image creation.”

"Our goal is to empower government entities, companies, and individuals to produce high-quality images; the platform design emphasises user-friendliness and efficient performance.

We are confident that the effort put into building the platform using the latest AI technologies will enable users to create unique images to capture the attention of the masses," Al Midfa continued.

As an AI-powered platform, ‘Create with Shams’ is programmed for self-learning and cumulative performance improvement. It successfully ‘learns’ from user experiences and daily work through the intricate operating system, enabling the platform to meet user goals over time while ensuring user privacy and customisation based on accumulated usage of the platform.

‘Create with Shams’ represents an integral step to enhance Sharjah’s global position and supports the UAE's strategy for artificial intelligence. The nation seeks to highlight the technology's positive impact in enhancing government performance. It also represents a significant development in the Arab world in integrating AI and digital media in various aspects of work and life, allowing greater access to a wider range of institutions, professionals, and enthusiasts.

In its first phase of release, the platform is currently available for use by government entities and organisations. Shams anticipates that the platform will quickly also roll out to companies and individuals in the region, during the second phase of launch.

