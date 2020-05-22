UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Media City Launches New Freelancer Package

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 12:45 AM

Sharjah Media City launches new Freelancer Package

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2020) SHARJAH, 21st May 2020 (WAM) - Sharjah Media City, Shams, recently launched the Freelancer package within the media industry across various fields including photography, design and filmmaking. The package provides individuals with the opportunity to set up a corporate bank account and sponsor dependents if required.

Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City, indicated that Shams introduced the package to support creative individuals and encourage them to use their skills for the betterment of society by providing them access to a variety of flexible options. Once the package is availed, individuals can work on projects of their choice and make the most of several opportunities that help them showcase their creativity within such an innovative environment, despite the current situations.

The package came in support of professionals across the media industry, at a cost-effective price. Providing access to several opportunities includes the chance to interact with several media personnel and gain international expertise across all media platforms, Al Midfa added.

Shams seeks to empower talented individuals to take advantage of the qualified and existing experiences in society and integrate them in the planning and design processes. They seek to implement projects and media awareness campaigns that help serve the community and provide the economy with candidates that contribute towards its development.

