UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Media City Partners With 'Smartt. Studio' To Support Global E-commerce

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Sharjah Media City partners with &#039;Smartt. Studio&#039; to support global e-commerce

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2023) Sharjah Media City (Shams) and Smartt. Studio have joined forces in a strategic partnership to revolutionise and support the global e-commerce landscape in the MENA region.

This collaboration aims to deliver an all-encompassing solution for global conglomerates, retailers, and entrepreneurs, offering a seamless one-stop-shop for direct-to-consumer (D2C) platforms and marketplaces in the middle East.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalising this partnership was signed by Shihab Alhammadi, Managing Director of Shams, and Kartik Jobanputra, Founder & CEO of Smartt. Studio, in the presence of Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfaa, Chairman of Shams.

The strategic partnership between Shams and Smartt. Studio empowers businesses within the Shams community, enabling them to elevate their online presence, amplify revenue streams, and expand their customer base exponentially.

Leveraging Smartt. Studio's expertise in global e-commerce solutions, businesses will benefit from captivating and user-friendly e-commerce websites, meticulous product listing optimisation, highly effective marketing strategies, and an unrivaled online shopping experience.

"This strategic partnership between Shams and Smartt. Studio perfectly aligns with our vision to establish an unrivaled digital commerce landscape on a global scale. We are committed to equipping the business community with the essential digital tools and resources necessary for their triumph," said Shihab Alhammadi, Managing Director of Shams.

“By uniting with Smartt. Studio, we can effectively empower businesses to flourish in an exceedingly competitive market, offering them best-in-class product photography and unparalleled global e-commerce services. Our ultimate goal is to drive sustained economic growth and foster innovation throughout the region,” he added.

Setting this collaboration apart is Smartt. Studio's world-class team of skilled photographers, equipped with cutting-edge technology to capture breathtaking images that showcase the distinctive features and compelling benefits of each product. These visually striking images will seamlessly integrate into online retailers' platforms through Smartt. Studio's state-of-the-art, AI-driven tailor-made content management system.

Kartik Jobanputra, Founder & CEO of Smartt. Studio, commented, "The pivotal factor for the success of small business owners and entrepreneurs lies in presenting their products to customers in the most extraordinary manner. We are thrilled to collaborate with the Sharjah Government, as our shared objective is to fuel economic growth in the region. Through our streamlined one-window approach to online selling in the MENA region, Smartt. Studio's dedicated team will seamlessly support global brands and retailers seeking market entry."

Shams and Smartt. Studio will jointly spearhead targeted marketing initiatives to generate substantial interest among global retailers, brand owners, homegrown entrepreneurs, e-commerce platforms, marketplaces, and communities.

Related Topics

Technology Business Sharjah Middle East Market Commerce Media From Government

Recent Stories

Broad strikes before Ireland fight back at Lord's

Broad strikes before Ireland fight back at Lord's

4 minutes ago
 Dutch Government Plans to Purchase Dozens of Leopa ..

Dutch Government Plans to Purchase Dozens of Leopard 1 Tanks to Send to Kiev - R ..

4 minutes ago
 Khan's Opposition Party President Detained by Anti ..

Khan's Opposition Party President Detained by Anti-Corruption Union in Pakistan ..

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker KP CM holds third round of session on re ..

Caretaker KP CM holds third round of session on resolution of merged districts i ..

4 minutes ago
 Road construction and winching work continues by M ..

Road construction and winching work continues by MNA Fund: Administrator

6 minutes ago
 Sinner dumped out of French Open by Altmaier in 5- ..

Sinner dumped out of French Open by Altmaier in 5-hour 26-minute epic

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.