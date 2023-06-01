Sharjah Media City Partners With 'Smartt. Studio' To Support Global E-commerce

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2023) Sharjah Media City (Shams) and Smartt. Studio have joined forces in a strategic partnership to revolutionise and support the global e-commerce landscape in the MENA region.

This collaboration aims to deliver an all-encompassing solution for global conglomerates, retailers, and entrepreneurs, offering a seamless one-stop-shop for direct-to-consumer (D2C) platforms and marketplaces in the middle East.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalising this partnership was signed by Shihab Alhammadi, Managing Director of Shams, and Kartik Jobanputra, Founder & CEO of Smartt. Studio, in the presence of Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfaa, Chairman of Shams.

The strategic partnership between Shams and Smartt. Studio empowers businesses within the Shams community, enabling them to elevate their online presence, amplify revenue streams, and expand their customer base exponentially.

Leveraging Smartt. Studio's expertise in global e-commerce solutions, businesses will benefit from captivating and user-friendly e-commerce websites, meticulous product listing optimisation, highly effective marketing strategies, and an unrivaled online shopping experience.

"This strategic partnership between Shams and Smartt. Studio perfectly aligns with our vision to establish an unrivaled digital commerce landscape on a global scale. We are committed to equipping the business community with the essential digital tools and resources necessary for their triumph," said Shihab Alhammadi, Managing Director of Shams.

“By uniting with Smartt. Studio, we can effectively empower businesses to flourish in an exceedingly competitive market, offering them best-in-class product photography and unparalleled global e-commerce services. Our ultimate goal is to drive sustained economic growth and foster innovation throughout the region,” he added.

Setting this collaboration apart is Smartt. Studio's world-class team of skilled photographers, equipped with cutting-edge technology to capture breathtaking images that showcase the distinctive features and compelling benefits of each product. These visually striking images will seamlessly integrate into online retailers' platforms through Smartt. Studio's state-of-the-art, AI-driven tailor-made content management system.

Kartik Jobanputra, Founder & CEO of Smartt. Studio, commented, "The pivotal factor for the success of small business owners and entrepreneurs lies in presenting their products to customers in the most extraordinary manner. We are thrilled to collaborate with the Sharjah Government, as our shared objective is to fuel economic growth in the region. Through our streamlined one-window approach to online selling in the MENA region, Smartt. Studio's dedicated team will seamlessly support global brands and retailers seeking market entry."

Shams and Smartt. Studio will jointly spearhead targeted marketing initiatives to generate substantial interest among global retailers, brand owners, homegrown entrepreneurs, e-commerce platforms, marketplaces, and communities.