Sharjah Media City recognises journalists

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2020) Sharjah Media City, Shams, has honoured a group of journalists and media representatives for their outstanding efforts in covering the city’s activities on various audio, visual and print media outlets.

The media representatives were invited at Shams headquarters in Sharjah, where Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Shams Chairman, highlighted the role played by the media in delivering accurate news and information to the public.

Al Midfa expressed his gratitude to the media representatives for their outstanding efforts, in promoting all initiatives and projects by Shams’ which are aimed at bolstering economic development in the Emirate of Sharjah, nurturing talents and inspiring creativity and excellence.

He described the media as a vital source in building the community and strengthening cultures by providing valuable information.

Shihab Al Hammadi, Director of Sharjah Media City, said that the meeting with media representatives aligns with Shams’ vision to strengthen partnerships with members of the media. "Shams is striving to communicate closely with the media and utilise their feedback in further enhancing their services," he added.