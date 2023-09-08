Open Menu

Sharjah Media City ‘Shams’ Discusses Role Of AI In Enhancing Government Communications At International Government Communication Forum

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2023 | 02:45 PM

Sharjah Media City ‘Shams’ discusses role of AI in enhancing government communications at International Government Communication Forum

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2023) Sharjah Media City 'Shams' has announced a strategic partnership with the International Government Communication Forum, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau in its 12th edition, launching on 13th September at the Expo Sharjah Centre.

Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City 'Shams', highlighted that this participation comes as part of Shams's ongoing support for the International Government Communication Forum, emphasising the importance of institutional collaboration, knowledge exchange among participating countries and enhancing strategic cooperation with partners under this year's theme 'Today's Resources... Tomorrow's Wealth'.

This support also aims to enhance the landscape of the media industry in the Emirate, its continuous development, and the provision of a leading media image.

Al Midfa further emphasised the importance of various forms of media, particularly digital media, in sustainable development issues. He pointed out the efforts made by 'Shams' to enable access to clean and renewable energy for a better and more sustainable future.

Abdullah Al-Sharhan, Head of the Creative and Corporate Identity Department at Shams, is participating in one of the forum sessions, shedding light on the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and its increasing impact on various industries, including improving government communications.

He will be discussing the challenges of intellectual property rights after artificial intelligence and future directions for government communication.

Shams also will be showcasing the city's pioneering initiatives and projects to solidify its successful experiences, thus enhancing the country's position on the map of media creativity and forming a comprehensive global vision in sustainable government communication.

Shams also highlights the advantages of the 'Create with Sham' platform, recently launched as the region's first government platform utilising advanced AI technologies to design and produce high-quality professional images. The platform meets the needs of government entities, companies, and the artistic and creative community by employing the latest computer vision technologies.

Related Topics

Exchange Sharjah September Media Government Industry

Recent Stories

Govt to extend all possible support to ECP for hol ..

Govt to extend all possible support to ECP for holding general elections: PM Kak ..

11 seconds ago
 RAKEZ, Indian Economic Trade Organisation to boost ..

RAKEZ, Indian Economic Trade Organisation to boost international business collab ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan is the inheritor of nine thousand years o ..

Pakistan is the inheritor of nine thousand years old civilization of Mehrgarh. P ..

21 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi Institute organises events on sustai ..

NYU Abu Dhabi Institute organises events on sustainable environment

31 minutes ago
 Wrestling world mourns passing of General Adnan

Wrestling world mourns passing of General Adnan

1 hour ago
 Russia keen to strengthen cooperation with Pakista ..

Russia keen to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in energy sector

2 hours ago
Nelson Mandela Talent Hunt Program – Final Selec ..

Nelson Mandela Talent Hunt Program – Final Selection

2 hours ago
 ATC sends Pervez Elahi to jail on 14-day judicial ..

ATC sends Pervez Elahi to jail on 14-day judicial remand in terror case

2 hours ago
 Public continues to suffer due to political leader ..

Public continues to suffer due to political leaders' collective pursuit to power ..

3 hours ago
 SC turns down PDM-govt objections in audio leaks c ..

SC turns down PDM-govt objections in audio leaks case

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of North Macedo ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of North Macedonia on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East