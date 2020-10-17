Sharjah Media City signs MoU with Skyline University College

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2020) SHARJAH, 17th October 2020 (WAM) - Sharjah Media City (Shams) signed a memorandum of understanding with Skyline University College, with the aim of allocating scholarships worth not less than AED 2 million, in the form of discounts ranging from 30% to 50%. The scholarships will be available for all owners of licensed companies with Shams, and their families, and also for all Shams employees and their families.

The memorandum was signed by Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams), and Nitin Anand, Vice Chairman and Chair of the Executive Council, Skyline University College. The scholarships are available to those wishing to enroll in the Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Information Technology programs, in addition to the Master of Business Administration.

Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa said, "The memorandum of understanding with Skyline University College included several key advantages for business owners registered with (Shams), who will benefit from the discounts which will reduce any financial burden that comes with enrolling in university, and the opportunity to gain a master’s degree and further their academic achievements. Providing opportunities such as this contributes to improving the economic landscape and proves Shams’ dedication to investing in people.

"

Al Midfa continued, "This MoU confirms our commitment to supporting education within the community and provides opportunities to companies licensed with (Shams). We extend our thanks to Skyline University College for their partnering with us and praise their efforts and the role they play in supporting the scientific and social community in the college."

Nitin Anand said, "We express our thanks and appreciation to (Shams), and this memorandum is an affirmation of the importance of collaborations that benefit individuals in the region and ultimately benefit the economy itself."

The memorandum stipulates that Shams will provide its (Ghaya) package for commercial licenses for students, at a reduced price, as well as providing free courses and workshops. This is extended to all students affiliated with the college and graduates during their first year of graduation.

As part of the MoU, Shams’ employees can avail offers to study the topics of marketing management, financial management, human resources management, project management, strategic planning, accounting, information technology, and the English language. The registered students and the beneficiaries shall continue to enjoy the grant provided to them in advance until the completion of the academic stage, provided they maintain the same academic level.