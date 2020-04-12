Sharjah Media City to provide media training to Al Qasimia University students

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) Sharjah Media City, Shams, on Sunday, signed an electronic Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Al Qasimia University, AQU, to expand the ties between the two parties in the fields of communication, media, and journalistic and television editing skills.

The MoU was signed via digital communications between the two parties using a smart application, in the interest of their safety and in line with the general directives of the United Arab Emirates.

The MoU was signed electronically by Dr. Khalid Al Midfa, Chairman of Shams, and Dr. Rashad Salem, Vice Chancellor of AQU.

Al Midfa emphasised that Shams has been keen to adopt plans and strategies to support talented young people, refine their skills and support them through the provision of various training courses and creative professional and technical workshops.

He explained that Shams will strive to provide all the practical and technical expertise that it possesses in the fields of training, information and technical advice to serve students, in cooperation with a number of certified and experienced trainers.

Salem stressed the importance of the MoU, within the framework of the role of Shams in supporting and developing fields within the media, and its efforts in the integrated development of the emirate of Sharjah. He explained that the agreement will improve the joint work between the university and Shams to enrich various aspects of student training and to prepare media research, studies and consultations.

Salem pointed out that research and scientific cooperation is one of the most important aspects and AQU seeks to present its expertise in this field.

The MoU states that Shams will receive students from the faculty of communication at AQU to train them in the fields of media, communication and editing through a number of specialised media courses and workshops, to enhance their qualifications and develop their own tools.

Shams will make use of the academic and practical experience of faculty members in the colleges, and integrate them into planning, design and implementation of awareness-raising and development media campaigns to serve the community.