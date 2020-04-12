UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Media City To Provide Media Training To Al Qasimia University Students

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

Sharjah Media City to provide media training to Al Qasimia University students

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) Sharjah Media City, Shams, on Sunday, signed an electronic Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Al Qasimia University, AQU, to expand the ties between the two parties in the fields of communication, media, and journalistic and television editing skills.

The MoU was signed via digital communications between the two parties using a smart application, in the interest of their safety and in line with the general directives of the United Arab Emirates.

The MoU was signed electronically by Dr. Khalid Al Midfa, Chairman of Shams, and Dr. Rashad Salem, Vice Chancellor of AQU.

Al Midfa emphasised that Shams has been keen to adopt plans and strategies to support talented young people, refine their skills and support them through the provision of various training courses and creative professional and technical workshops.

He explained that Shams will strive to provide all the practical and technical expertise that it possesses in the fields of training, information and technical advice to serve students, in cooperation with a number of certified and experienced trainers.

Salem stressed the importance of the MoU, within the framework of the role of Shams in supporting and developing fields within the media, and its efforts in the integrated development of the emirate of Sharjah. He explained that the agreement will improve the joint work between the university and Shams to enrich various aspects of student training and to prepare media research, studies and consultations.

Salem pointed out that research and scientific cooperation is one of the most important aspects and AQU seeks to present its expertise in this field.

The MoU states that Shams will receive students from the faculty of communication at AQU to train them in the fields of media, communication and editing through a number of specialised media courses and workshops, to enhance their qualifications and develop their own tools.

Shams will make use of the academic and practical experience of faculty members in the colleges, and integrate them into planning, design and implementation of awareness-raising and development media campaigns to serve the community.

Related Topics

Student Sharjah Young Salem United Arab Emirates Sunday Media TV All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Salem bin Abdul Rahman opens drive-through screeni ..

31 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED16 bn Sunday

31 minutes ago

UAE blocks 1,688 websites for posting fraud, illeg ..

31 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi inaugurates drive-through coronavi ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Book Authority launches Sharjah Virtual Re ..

31 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses developm ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.