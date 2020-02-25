Sharjah Media Council holds first meeting in 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, and the members of the council, thanked H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his recent inauguration of the Al Wusta tv channel building in Al Dhaid, as part of Dr. Sheikh Sultan's support for the media in the emirate, and his keenness in preserving the region's heritage and environmental reserves.

This came during a meeting of the Sharjah Media Council, which was chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi at the Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah.

The attendees appreciated the support of the Ruler of Sharjah towards the Al Wusta TV channel building comprising the latest international technical devices and individual equipment that surpasses all the channels of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, which will be used to revive heritage and spread the values and customs of the central region.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed said that the channel is part of the directions of the Sharjah Media Council to protect the heritage from extinction and to protect generations from the invasion of social values. He praised the efforts of all the employees of the channel to translate the message and goals of the channel in accordance with the visions and directives of the Ruler of Sharjah.

The council members discussed the previous session, ratified it, reviewed proposals for the identity of the Sharjah Media Council, the most prominent current and future projects of the year, initiatives, programmes and plans.

They also discussed ways to enhance partnerships with local and international institutions and mechanisms for developing the media sector in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City, Shams, reviewed the media strategy of Shams for the coming period, which includes four topics that are being worked on.

Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Chairman of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, reviewed a report for the authority, and its participation in various activities and a report on the Direct line Programme.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, discussed the programmes and plans of the media office of the Sharjah government, the activities and initiatives of the office, including the Sharjah Contact Centres Forum and the final preparations of the International Government Communication Forum.