Open Menu

Sharjah Media Organises ‘Shams Ramadan E-sports Tournament’

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports tournament’

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2025) The Sharjah Media City (Shams) has announced the organisation of the "Shams Ramadan Tournament" for electronic sports, scheduled to take place from 8th to 14th March 2025, with a total prize pool of up to AED100,000.

This tournament is part of the city's efforts to promote a culture of electronic sports and support young talents in this growing field, enhancing its status as one of the prominent entertainment and competitive events during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Alya Ali Al Suwaidi, Director of Content and Innovation at Sharjah Media City, emphasised that this tournament aligns with their ongoing support for youth and their empowerment in innovation and technology, noting that electronic sports is one of the fastest-growing industries worldwide.

The tournament aims to foster a spirit of healthy competition and encourage youth to invest their time in beneficial and enjoyable activities, with over 300 players expected to participate over the six-day event.

Related Topics

Technology Sports Sharjah Young March Media Event From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports ..

Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports tournament’

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB ..

Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB Berlin 2025

10 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy mon ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy month of Ramadan

10 hours ago
 184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi P ..

184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi Police; two Asians arrested

10 hours ago
Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north ..

Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh

11 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..

11 hours ago
 Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme ..

Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan

11 hours ago
 Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes o ..

Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..

11 hours ago
 European rocket aims for first commercial launch a ..

European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays

11 hours ago
 Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East