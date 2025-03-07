Sharjah Media Organises ‘Shams Ramadan E-sports Tournament’
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 11:30 AM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2025) The Sharjah Media City (Shams) has announced the organisation of the "Shams Ramadan Tournament" for electronic sports, scheduled to take place from 8th to 14th March 2025, with a total prize pool of up to AED100,000.
This tournament is part of the city's efforts to promote a culture of electronic sports and support young talents in this growing field, enhancing its status as one of the prominent entertainment and competitive events during the Holy Month of Ramadan.
Alya Ali Al Suwaidi, Director of Content and Innovation at Sharjah Media City, emphasised that this tournament aligns with their ongoing support for youth and their empowerment in innovation and technology, noting that electronic sports is one of the fastest-growing industries worldwide.
The tournament aims to foster a spirit of healthy competition and encourage youth to invest their time in beneficial and enjoyable activities, with over 300 players expected to participate over the six-day event.
