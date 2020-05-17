UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Municipality Completes 3,341 Engineering Transactions Remotely In April

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 07:30 PM

Sharjah Municipality completes 3,341 engineering transactions remotely in April

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) Sharjah Municipality, SM, announced that the engineering and buildings sector has completed more than 3,341 transactions remotely in April, as part of a comprehensive plan to continue providing services and completing engineering transactions by relying heavily on digital transformation and smart applications.

Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director-General of Sharjah Municipality, stressed that the remote work system contributed to adding creative touches and innovative projects in the work system, and created differences in the implementation of the various services provided by the municipality, due to its complete readiness to deal with various challenges and its future outlook that it formed.

Khalifa bin Hadda Al-Suwaidi, Assistant Director-General of the Engineering and Buildings Sector, explained that the sector has provided the employees with all the necessary tools for working remotely and continuing to provide services and communicate with the public on various channels.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Majid Al Qasimi, Director of Building Licencing Department, noted that the department has completed more than 931 transactions remotely, which included construction permit transactions, entry transactions, fee calculation, certificates of interest and many other transactions.

Yaqoub Al Zarouni, Director of the Engineering Department, explained that the department completed more than 1640 transactions remotely within a month, and took all measures to implement the remote work system since last March to next July, with the possibility of extension, creating a WhatsApp number for all departments, creating an email for the administration and authorising a number of staff to respond and follow-up directly to the public’s inquiries and transactions.

Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarwan, Director of Buildings Inspection Department, said that the department completed 770 transactions within a month remotely, providing all services without the need to visit the department, receive transactions through email and provide the required documents to be followed up by the competent staff.

Related Topics

Sharjah Visit Salem March April July All WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council reviews plans for restarting ..

1 hour ago

Palestine announces seven new COVID-19 recoveries, ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Sports Council thanks wise leadership for it ..

2 hours ago

Oman registers 157 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

6 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

6 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.