Sharjah Municipality completes 3,341 engineering transactions remotely in April

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) Sharjah Municipality, SM, announced that the engineering and buildings sector has completed more than 3,341 transactions remotely in April, as part of a comprehensive plan to continue providing services and completing engineering transactions by relying heavily on digital transformation and smart applications.

Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director-General of Sharjah Municipality, stressed that the remote work system contributed to adding creative touches and innovative projects in the work system, and created differences in the implementation of the various services provided by the municipality, due to its complete readiness to deal with various challenges and its future outlook that it formed.

Khalifa bin Hadda Al-Suwaidi, Assistant Director-General of the Engineering and Buildings Sector, explained that the sector has provided the employees with all the necessary tools for working remotely and continuing to provide services and communicate with the public on various channels.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Majid Al Qasimi, Director of Building Licencing Department, noted that the department has completed more than 931 transactions remotely, which included construction permit transactions, entry transactions, fee calculation, certificates of interest and many other transactions.

Yaqoub Al Zarouni, Director of the Engineering Department, explained that the department completed more than 1640 transactions remotely within a month, and took all measures to implement the remote work system since last March to next July, with the possibility of extension, creating a WhatsApp number for all departments, creating an email for the administration and authorising a number of staff to respond and follow-up directly to the public’s inquiries and transactions.

Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarwan, Director of Buildings Inspection Department, said that the department completed 770 transactions within a month remotely, providing all services without the need to visit the department, receive transactions through email and provide the required documents to be followed up by the competent staff.