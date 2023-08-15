Open Menu

Sharjah Municipality Concludes 5th Summer Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Sharjah Municipality concludes 5th summer programme

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2023) The Sharjah Municipality announced the conclusion of the fifth summer programme, organised over two weeks, with the participation of more than 110 children from 7 to 12 years, as part of the Sharjah summer programmes.

Sheikha Dr. Shatha Ali Al Mualla, Acting Director of Institutional Support Sector at Sharjah Municipality, confirmed that the programme constitued an attractive environment for children to benefit from the educational, recreational, entertaining and sports workshops, developing participants’ skills and creativity and enriching their knowledge from the experiences of Sharjah Municipality and other entities participating in the programme.

Al Mualla explained that the programme is organised annually with the aim of making the best use of the summer vacation, and involving children in purposeful workshops in an attractive educational and recreational environment.

Ali Obaid Al Hamoudi, Director of the Government Communication Department, stated that the programme targeted children from 7 to 12 years old and was divided into two phases, where the first phase included community children and was organised in Dasman Park; the second phase targeted municipality employees’ children and was organised in the municipality library in the building in the Al Musalla area.

The number of participants reached 110 participants, and the programme organised 24 different workshops.

Related Topics

Sports Sharjah From Government Best

Recent Stories

Justice retired Maqbool Baqir to take oath as Sind ..

Justice retired Maqbool Baqir to take oath as Sindh caretaker CM tomorrow

29 minutes ago
 RUWAD announces more government entities exempt RA ..

RUWAD announces more government entities exempt RAWAD-funded projects

33 minutes ago
 President confers civil awards on 696 Pakistani, f ..

President confers civil awards on 696 Pakistani, foreign nationals

40 minutes ago
 Hina Parvez Butt to approach London police against ..

Hina Parvez Butt to approach London police against harassers

2 hours ago

Masood Khan decorates Urooj Aftab with President’s ‘Pride of Performance’ ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2023

4 hours ago
 AD Ports Group delivers 66% revenue growth in Q2&# ..

AD Ports Group delivers 66% revenue growth in Q2&#039;23

11 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on religious shrine ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on religious shrine in Shiraz, Iran

11 hours ago
 Independence Day 'Launch Rally' held

Independence Day 'Launch Rally' held

13 hours ago
 UAE astronaut congratulates Pakistanis on Independ ..

UAE astronaut congratulates Pakistanis on Independence Day from space

13 hours ago
 Prince Ali releases Sohni Dharti Series of digital ..

Prince Ali releases Sohni Dharti Series of digital art work on Independence Day

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East