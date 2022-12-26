UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Municipality Enhances Weather Preparations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2022 | 10:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2022) Sharjah Municipality's teams and committees have declared their readiness to withdraw water pools from various regions and have provided the necessary staff, equipment, and heavy and light machinery, such as dam pumps, tanks, and mobile withdrawal stations.

The municipality will immediately begin pre-rain preparations, working around the clock until all duties are completed, with the goal of improving traffic flow, protecting property, and dealing with water in various areas.

According to a pre-planned plan prepared by Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Supreme Emergency Committee, Sharjah Municipality Director-General and Head of the Rain Emergency Team, it is confirmed that the municipality had mobilised all capabilities to deal with the weather, withdraw water pools, improve traffic flow, particularly during peak hours, and cooperate with the Sharjah Police General Command and the concerned authorities.

Following heavy rainfall in Sharjah, efforts have been made to improve the drainage of water that has accumulated in low places near major and minor highways, as well as other locations. The municipality has placed more than 110 tanks and 80 pumps on standby, and this number will be increased as needed depending on the weather.

The city is using social media to get the word out about important safety issues, like how people should avoid swimming pools, drive carefully, and follow all rules and procedures when working on construction projects.

