SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2023) The Municipal Council and Sharjah City Municipality has inaugurated Al Qara'in Park 4, which stretches across an area of 74,896 square metres (sqm), in line with the directives of H.H. Dr.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to increase green stretches in the emirate.

Sharjah Municipal Council Chairman Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Muwaileh Suburb Council Chairman Khalid Abdullah Al Raboui, and other Sharjah council members and city officials were present at the opening ceremony.

Salem Ali Al Muhairi emphasised Sharjah's commitment to developing parks for the benefit of its inhabitants and visitors.