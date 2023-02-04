UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Municipality Inaugurates 74,896sqm Al Qara'in Park 4

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Sharjah Municipality inaugurates 74,896sqm Al Qara&#039;in Park 4

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2023) The Municipal Council and Sharjah City Municipality has inaugurated Al Qara'in Park 4, which stretches across an area of 74,896 square metres (sqm), in line with the directives of H.H. Dr.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to increase green stretches in the emirate.

Sharjah Municipal Council Chairman Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Muwaileh Suburb Council Chairman Khalid Abdullah Al Raboui, and other Sharjah council members and city officials were present at the opening ceremony.

Salem Ali Al Muhairi emphasised Sharjah's commitment to developing parks for the benefit of its inhabitants and visitors.

Related Topics

Sharjah Salem

Recent Stories

UAE is committed to achieving sustainability, pres ..

UAE is committed to achieving sustainability, preserving natural resources for f ..

17 minutes ago
 We must sow the seeds of fraternity across all peo ..

We must sow the seeds of fraternity across all peoples, religions, and beliefs: ..

47 minutes ago
 Brathwaite, Chanderpaul hit half-centuries for Win ..

Brathwaite, Chanderpaul hit half-centuries for Windies

22 minutes ago
 Systematic persecutions, extrajudicial killings, I ..

Systematic persecutions, extrajudicial killings, Israeli-style settler tactics i ..

22 minutes ago
 Meera maintains positive thoughts towards everyone

Meera maintains positive thoughts towards everyone

1 hour ago
 Robber arrested after shootout with Police near Wa ..

Robber arrested after shootout with Police near Wah

37 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.