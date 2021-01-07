Sharjah Municipality launches digital service for engineering plans approval

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2021) SHARJAH, 7th January 2021 (WAM) - Sharjah Municipality (SM) has launched a digital approval service for engineering plans through its website to facilitate customers.

Thabet Al Tarifi, Director-General of the municipality stressed that the civic body is keen to provide the best services to customers, achieve sustainability and simplify procedures.

Khalifa bin Hada Al Suwaidi, Assistant General Manager of the Engineering and Buildings Sector, confirmed that the steps for completing the transaction were shortened, along with the provision of many features in the new service.