UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Municipality Launches Digital Service For Engineering Plans Approval

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 07:45 PM

Sharjah Municipality launches digital service for engineering plans approval

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2021) SHARJAH, 7th January 2021 (WAM) - Sharjah Municipality (SM) has launched a digital approval service for engineering plans through its website to facilitate customers.

Thabet Al Tarifi, Director-General of the municipality stressed that the civic body is keen to provide the best services to customers, achieve sustainability and simplify procedures.

Khalifa bin Hada Al Suwaidi, Assistant General Manager of the Engineering and Buildings Sector, confirmed that the steps for completing the transaction were shortened, along with the provision of many features in the new service.

Related Topics

Sharjah January Best

Recent Stories

ADQ expands foundation for healthcare and pharma e ..

2 hours ago

PITB signs MoU with Punjab Information Commission ..

2 hours ago

AED4.3 billion of real estate transactions in Duba ..

2 hours ago

Armeena Khan believes Zoos seriously need to be do ..

2 hours ago

CTD arrests seven terrorists from Sargodha

2 hours ago

EAD Secretary-General participates in virtual envi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.