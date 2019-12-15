Sharjah Municipality learns about latest digital scanning vehicles in Netherlands

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) A Sharjah Municipality delegation headed by Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, Assistant Director-General of the customer service sector at Sharjah Municipality, visited the Netherlands to learn about the best practices adopted to monitor public parking, and mechanisms of operating digital scanning vehicles.

The delegation visited a number of municipalities in the Netherlands to become acquainted with the best practices in municipal work, in keeping with the Sharjah Municipality's keenness to develop its work system.