UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Municipality Resumes Rental Dispute Settlement Hearings Remotely

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:00 PM

Sharjah Municipality resumes rental dispute settlement hearings remotely

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) Sharjah Municipality has announced the resumption of judicial hearings related to the settlement of rental disputes remotely as part of its continuous efforts to provide the highest level of services.

Thabit Salem Al Tarifi, Director-General of Sharjah Municipality, highlighted that the municipality’s plans are in line with the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah, with aim of providing services that save time and efforts digitally, especially in light of remote work.

Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, Assistant General Manager of Customer Service at the municipality, stressed that the Rent Regulation Department provided many services through the municipality's website, as continuation of services to the public remotely.

Mohamed Hassan Al Hammadi, Director of the Rent Regulation Department, indicated also that the municipality carries out remote judicial hearings for parties to meet with the judges through a video communication system.

Related Topics

Sharjah Rent Salem

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 11th Board of Trustees M ..

4 minutes ago

PM announces to lift lockdown in phases from May 9

6 minutes ago

PTA’s Contributing Efforts to tackle COVID-19

34 minutes ago

Azhar Mahmood and Abdul Razzaq choose Imran Khan a ..

40 minutes ago

Road accidents claim 6 lives, leave 710 others inj ..

48 minutes ago

No time for negative people: Wasim Akram

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.