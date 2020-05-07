Sharjah Municipality resumes rental dispute settlement hearings remotely

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) Sharjah Municipality has announced the resumption of judicial hearings related to the settlement of rental disputes remotely as part of its continuous efforts to provide the highest level of services.

Thabit Salem Al Tarifi, Director-General of Sharjah Municipality, highlighted that the municipality’s plans are in line with the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah, with aim of providing services that save time and efforts digitally, especially in light of remote work.

Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, Assistant General Manager of Customer Service at the municipality, stressed that the Rent Regulation Department provided many services through the municipality's website, as continuation of services to the public remotely.

Mohamed Hassan Al Hammadi, Director of the Rent Regulation Department, indicated also that the municipality carries out remote judicial hearings for parties to meet with the judges through a video communication system.