UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Municipality Reviews US Wastewater Treatment Technology

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 06:45 PM

Sharjah Municipality reviews US wastewater treatment technology

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2019) The Sharjah Municipality reviewed the best international practices and techniques in wastewater treatment during a visit by a delegation from the municipality headed by Hassan Al Tafaq, Assistant Director-General of the Agriculture and Environment Sector, to Chicago, USA.

The delegation was in Chicago to attend the Energy and Water Conference, which is organised annually to showcase the latest developments and technologies in the fields of water and energy industries, wastewater treatment, and recycling.

Al Tafaq stressed that the municipality is keen to use the best techniques in treating wastewater and using stations with high efficiency and to be in the know of all that is new in this area and apply it in the working mechanism.

The municipal delegation visited Chicago to learn about the latest technologies, innovations and new equipment used in the field of municipal work in general and sanitation and waste in particular.

It was also aimed at learning about the new experiences of various companies in this area to study the possibility of their application at the Sharjah Municipality in accordance with international standards.

Related Topics

USA Water Agriculture Sharjah Visit Chicago All From Best

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Buzdar meets PM again within 24 hours, s ..

22 minutes ago

36 minutes ago

Fake accounts case: NAB files reference against Za ..

39 minutes ago

Tusk Congratulates Reelected Romanian President, P ..

5 minutes ago

Senator Malik for public hanging of child molester ..

5 minutes ago

'Priceless' jewellery stolen in Dresden heist: mus ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.