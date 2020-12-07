Sharjah Municipality signs MoU with American Concrete Institute

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2020) Sharjah Municipality signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the American Concrete Institute, ACI, to enhance the cooperation between the two parties in the field of construction.

ACI is one of the most prominent highly sought experts in the field, as the municipality is keen to review the latest engineering standards approved by it as an international body specialised in upgrading and developing concrete industries.

In this context, Thabet Al Tarifi, Director-General of the Sharjah Municipality, affirmed that the MoU aims to strengthen cooperation and coordination with the ACI to combine and integrate efforts to reach the highest levels of progress. Such endeavour will positively reflect on the achievement of sustainable development goals through research and innovation of practical theories, especially during the continuous meetings and specialised conferences that are organised by the two parties.

Eng. Khalifa bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Assistant Director-General of Engineering and Building Sector, indicated that the MoU contributes to widening of horizons with the ACI to promote the work of each party separately in the field of construction and building.

This is in addition to the continuation of mutual visits between the two parties and the exchange of experiences, technical information, publications and lectures.

Al Suwaidi added that the municipality is keen, through the engineering and buildings sector, to continuously improve its engineering services, develop human cadres and learn about the latest global practices and developments in the field of engineering and construction.

Al Suwaidi noted that the cooperation with the ACI and coordination regarding the American codes and their developments, especially the American Building Code (ACI-318) and (ACI-562), which the municipality applies to all construction works, including design, implementation and rehabilitation of buildings and facilities.

The municipality also accepted the invitation of the president of the ACI to attend a conference and an exhibition of concrete in the US state of Ohio, in which SM participated during the conference in several workshops and presented its successful experiences in the field of construction.