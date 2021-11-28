UrduPoint.com

‘Sharjah Munshid’ 13th Session To Discover New Talents

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 07:30 PM

'Sharjah Munshid' 13th session to discover new talents

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) Sharjah tv of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA) is set to launch the 13th session of "Sharjah Munshid" programme to discover singing talents from the Arab World.

The programme will receive applications between 18th December and 1st January in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Egypt, Jordan, and Algeria, in addition to the possibility of online auditions between 18th December and 2nd January.

Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of Sharjah TV, stated that Sharjah Munshid has become a trademark where the talents made a debut to prove themselves worthy, and succeeded in achieving its goals, which translates the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

