Sharjah Munshid : 973 talents shine across Arab nations

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2023) A total of 973 exceptionally talented individuals took part in the initial performance assessments for the 15th edition of the Sharjah Munshid (Vocalist) competition, organised by Sharjah Channel, which operates under the umbrella of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA).

These assessments were conducted from September 2nd to September 23rd, 2023.

These evaluations were carried out across six Arab countries, commencing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, followed by the Sultanate of Oman, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and concluding in the Kingdom of Morocco. The final round occurred in Sharjah, where the programme's qualifying rounds for the United Arab Emirates were held. Moreover, this edition witnessed substantial online participation from candidates unable to participate in person due to their unique circumstances.

Egypt showcased its excellence in this event, boasting the highest number of in-person participants with 260 talented individuals, followed by Morocco with 193 participants, Jordan with 48 participants, Oman with 41 participants, the UAE with 27 participants, and Saudi Arabia with 24 participants.

The count of online participants reached 380 individuals, representing diverse nationalities, including Arab talents from countries around the world.

The event organisers noted remarkable and praiseworthy instances during these qualifiers. Some participants from Egypt and Morocco had to undertake arduous journeys from distant regions, covering extensive distances before arriving at the competition venue. This underscores their profound commitment to this art form and their unwavering determination to achieve their aspirations and cultivate their talents.

Salem Ali Hamad Al Ghaithi, Director of (SBA), underscored the significance of the substantial participation of singing talents in the qualifying phase and the initial feedback received regarding the strength of the vocal performances. This bodes well for a robust edition of this programme, which continues to gain popularity each year. The authority is committed to its continuous development in every edition, aiming to serve as a platform for the emergence of the most enchanting voices in the world of singing.