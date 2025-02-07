Open Menu

Sharjah Museums Authority Celebrates Centennial Of Sharjah Public Library

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 12:30 AM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) In celebration of the centennial of Sharjah Public Library, established in 1925, Sharjah Museums Authority organised a panel discussion titled "Sharjah Library at the Heart of the Fort" on 5th February.

The session explored the close connection between Sharjah Public Library and Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn), highlighting their shared cultural and historical legacy, reflecting the emirate’s rich heritage and identity.

The panel discussion, moderated by Amna Khairallah Al Askar, featured speakers such as Ali Mohammed Ali Rashid Al Matroushi and Dr. Minni Abu Naama, who discussed the significance of historical documentation, the relationship between documentary and architectural heritage, and the role of the fort and the library in documenting the emirate’s history.

Key topics covered included the history of Sharjah Public Library, its educational role, the evolution of Sharjah Fort, the importance of digital libraries, and the role of technology in preserving cultural heritage.

Interactive activities alongside the session included workshops, cultural competitions, a photography corner, and the "Unlock the Cultural Treasure" activity, fostering a love for knowledge and engaging attendees with innovative learning approaches.

Sharjah Public Library traces its origins back to 1925 and has evolved over the years under different rulers, playing a vital role in promoting reading culture and intellectual growth in Sharjah.

Sharjah Libraries has curated a year-long programme in collaboration with various government entities, featuring seminars, exhibitions, "Writers in the Spotlight" sessions, and workshops centered around themes like Literary Beginnings and Cultural Civilization, enriching the community with diverse cultural and educational activities.

