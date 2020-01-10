UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Museums Authority, FoCP Raise Awareness About Museums, Health

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 04:00 PM

Sharjah Museums Authority, FoCP raise awareness about museums, health

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2020) To address its commitment to social responsibility, Sharjah Museums Authority, SMA, has joined forces with Friends of Cancer Patients, FoCP, in Sharjah to raise the public's awareness in the spheres of health and museums.

With social responsibility being at the heart of both parties’ interests, a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to further enhance existing cooperation, was signed at the SMA’s headquarters by Manal Ataya, Director-General of the SMA, and Sawsan Al-Madhi, Director-General of the FoCP.

As per the MoU, the SMA will conduct multiple programmes for cancer patients while the FoCP will be raising the public’s awareness about the importance of museum spaces and programmes as a way to improve the well-being of the patients.

Also, delegations from the FoCP will be granted free access to SMA's 16 museums where they will enjoy guided tours and educational workshops.

Various other workshops carried out by the SMA’s Department of Interpretation and education will target the FoCP members and take place either at one of the emirate's museums or any of the hospitals across the country to ensure access for all to Sharjah’s collections.

Additionally, the museums will host the FoCP delegations and conventions on its premises during events and conferences organised by the association and will provide free-of-charge halls at the SMA’s museums for the FoCP’s meetings.

The SMA will also allocate the open area of Sharjah Aquarium for the FoCP’s event conducted in conjunction with the World and GCC Cancer Awareness days on 4th February, 2020.

"We are committed to various groups with health-related issues whether special needs, autism or in this case cancer that we know can find positive benefit as a kind of therapy through creative workshops and visiting museums," Ataya said.

She added that the SMA - through this MoU - aims to provide moral support for cancer patients to help them better respond to treatment and increase recovery rates and overall well-being.

"As a civil society organisation working to promote cancer control and public health, partnerships like these are vital to the FOCP’s success as they help us reach out to a wider audience," Dr. Sawsan Al Madhi said.

The MoU comes in line with the authority’s CSR strategy to provide accessibility for all members of the community through diverse programs and initiatives, in particular for special groups that require more support. The SMA is increasing its interest on the impact of cultural engagement on health outcomes and is pioneering initiatives of this kind in the middle East.

Related Topics

World Education Civil Society Sharjah Tours Middle East February 2020 Cancer Moral Event All From

Recent Stories

India's Supreme Court Orders Gov't to Revise Inter ..

15 minutes ago

Indonesian economist appointed MD at World Bank

16 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

16 minutes ago

Two more polio cases confirmed in Malaysia's Sabah ..

13 minutes ago

Teachers unions voice protest against injustice m ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan committed to play positive role in easing ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.