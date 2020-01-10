Sharjah Museums Authority, FoCP raise awareness about museums, health

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2020) To address its commitment to social responsibility, Sharjah Museums Authority, SMA, has joined forces with Friends of Cancer Patients, FoCP, in Sharjah to raise the public's awareness in the spheres of health and museums.

With social responsibility being at the heart of both parties’ interests, a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to further enhance existing cooperation, was signed at the SMA’s headquarters by Manal Ataya, Director-General of the SMA, and Sawsan Al-Madhi, Director-General of the FoCP.

As per the MoU, the SMA will conduct multiple programmes for cancer patients while the FoCP will be raising the public’s awareness about the importance of museum spaces and programmes as a way to improve the well-being of the patients.

Also, delegations from the FoCP will be granted free access to SMA's 16 museums where they will enjoy guided tours and educational workshops.

Various other workshops carried out by the SMA’s Department of Interpretation and education will target the FoCP members and take place either at one of the emirate's museums or any of the hospitals across the country to ensure access for all to Sharjah’s collections.

Additionally, the museums will host the FoCP delegations and conventions on its premises during events and conferences organised by the association and will provide free-of-charge halls at the SMA’s museums for the FoCP’s meetings.

The SMA will also allocate the open area of Sharjah Aquarium for the FoCP’s event conducted in conjunction with the World and GCC Cancer Awareness days on 4th February, 2020.

"We are committed to various groups with health-related issues whether special needs, autism or in this case cancer that we know can find positive benefit as a kind of therapy through creative workshops and visiting museums," Ataya said.

She added that the SMA - through this MoU - aims to provide moral support for cancer patients to help them better respond to treatment and increase recovery rates and overall well-being.

"As a civil society organisation working to promote cancer control and public health, partnerships like these are vital to the FOCP’s success as they help us reach out to a wider audience," Dr. Sawsan Al Madhi said.

The MoU comes in line with the authority’s CSR strategy to provide accessibility for all members of the community through diverse programs and initiatives, in particular for special groups that require more support. The SMA is increasing its interest on the impact of cultural engagement on health outcomes and is pioneering initiatives of this kind in the middle East.