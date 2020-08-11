UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Museums Authority Launches Digital Programmes

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Sharjah Museums Authority launches digital programmes

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2020) Digital programmes that target families, people with disabilities, and community members of all ages have been launched by Sharjah Museums Authority, SMA.

The programmes include lectures and engaging workshops that stimulate curiosity and creativity such as stone art, printmaking, wonders of science and electromechanical drilling on stone The series of digital programmes by the SMA began on 6th July, 2020, with "Human and Mars", a lecture that revealed scientists’ interests in Mars and highlighted the Hope Probe and UAE’s astronomical ambitions.

The COVID-19-enforced changes to customs and traditions, and wedding customs and family gatherings, in particular, were the focus of the "Social Customs and Traditions during Covid-19 Epidemic" lecture in July.

Other creative workshops being hosted via Zoom this August include "The Solar Oven", "Tower Decorations" and "Colour Blending on Wood" where participants will be encouraged to take inspiration from objects at Sharjah Museums to create unique artworks.

Manal Ataya, Director-General of the SMA, said the move is in response to the growing demand for online events noting that the authority provides people with what they need by launching virtual events and a series of webinars that help keep the audience engaged with the stories behind collections.

A list of all digital programmes can be found on the SMA’s website and social media handles.

Related Topics

Social Media UAE Sharjah Marriage July August 2020 Family All From

Recent Stories

Hadiqa Kiani thanks fans and friends over birthday ..

3 minutes ago

‘Stay strong, we will bounce back Pakistan Zinda ..

17 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces new committee me ..

27 minutes ago

Ramiz advises Sarfraz Ahmad to get retirement from ..

40 minutes ago

Pakistan Team arrives in Southampton to play secon ..

56 minutes ago

No discrimination against minorities living in AJK ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.