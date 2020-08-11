Sharjah Museums Authority launches digital programmes

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2020) Digital programmes that target families, people with disabilities, and community members of all ages have been launched by Sharjah Museums Authority, SMA.

The programmes include lectures and engaging workshops that stimulate curiosity and creativity such as stone art, printmaking, wonders of science and electromechanical drilling on stone The series of digital programmes by the SMA began on 6th July, 2020, with "Human and Mars", a lecture that revealed scientists’ interests in Mars and highlighted the Hope Probe and UAE’s astronomical ambitions.

The COVID-19-enforced changes to customs and traditions, and wedding customs and family gatherings, in particular, were the focus of the "Social Customs and Traditions during Covid-19 Epidemic" lecture in July.

Other creative workshops being hosted via Zoom this August include "The Solar Oven", "Tower Decorations" and "Colour Blending on Wood" where participants will be encouraged to take inspiration from objects at Sharjah Museums to create unique artworks.

Manal Ataya, Director-General of the SMA, said the move is in response to the growing demand for online events noting that the authority provides people with what they need by launching virtual events and a series of webinars that help keep the audience engaged with the stories behind collections.

A list of all digital programmes can be found on the SMA’s website and social media handles.