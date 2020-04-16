UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Museums Authority Launches Virtual Tours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 05:15 PM

Sharjah Museums Authority launches virtual tours

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) Sharjah Museums Authority, SMA, has annouced the launch of virtual tours and online exhibits of some of its contemporary and modern art masterpieces housed at Sharjah Art Museum.

The move, which is part of the Authority's concerted efforts, is to ensure the Authority continues to engage with the community during this difficult time.

Starting today, people can immerse themselves in exceptional artworks by renowned artists from the gulf region, Northwest Africa, the levant, Egypt, Yemen, Iraq and Sudan.

About 100 paintings from the Museum’s permanent gallery are available virtually, including Memories -1988, by Emirati Abdul Qader Al Rais; Man without a Tongue - 1986, by Palestinian Ahmad Nawash; Violinist - 1999 by Iraqi Italian artist Jaber Alwan; Ahzan - 1971 by Syrian Louay Kayyali; and The Hoopoe by Egyptian artist Shalabiya Ibrahim.

The free self-guided online virtual tours, which can be accessed via SMA’s website, work on all common devices, browsers, and operating systems, whether using a desktop computer with Windows or Mac, or a mobile device such as an iPhone, iPad, or Android.

Speaking on the occasion, Manal Ataya, Director-General of the Sharjah Museums Authority, said "SMA is very keen on enhancing its communication channels in order to retain a continuous contact with individuals locally and globally in a manner that serves two important goals, promoting art, and ensuring the safety of all people."

"During the public's commitment to staying at home, we aim to provide our audiences an opportunity to virtually enjoy the wealth of artworks in our permanent collection at the Sharjah Art Museum. We have always made the visitor our number one priority and during these times we must invest further in digital platforms to countries to serve them" she added.

