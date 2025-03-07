Sharjah Museums Authority Showcases Initiatives, Innovations At ITB Berlin 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2025) Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) concluded its participation at ITB Berlin 2025, a leading travel trade show, held from 4th to 6th March under the umbrella of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA).
During the event, SMA highlighted the latest initiatives across Sharjah’s museums, focusing on accessibility, cultural exchange, and educational programmes.
As part of its ongoing commitment to preserving and promoting Sharjah’s rich cultural heritage, SMA announced the addition of Al Qasimia school: The Museum of Education in Sharjah, a new museum dedicated to showcasing the emirate’s historical and modern advancements in education.
SMA reaffirmed its focus on accessibility in museums, ensuring that all visitors, including people with different disabilities, can engage with cultural experiences through modern technologies. These included interactive screens, online booking, electronic payment options, and augmented reality (AR) technology at the Resistance Monument, enhancing visitor engagement and learning.
The Authority also highlighted the SAWA Museum Studies programme, which offers an immersive educational experience in museum practices. It also unveiled future plans to further strengthen cultural and professional exchanges between museum professionals and students from both regions.
Visitors to the authority’s stand at ITB Berlin explored virtual tours of museums and exhibitions through smart devices available on-site, offering an immersive digital experience of Sharjah’s rich history and artistic heritage.
SMA introduced an interactive box to enhance visitors engagement, providing insight into the self-guided workshops, year-round events, and exhibitions available at its 16 museums that collectively foster direct interaction with exhibits, enriching understanding of history, art, and culture, while also enhancing both local and global cultural landscapes.
Through its participation in ITB Berlin 2025, SMA reinforces its role in advancing cultural diplomacy, building international partnerships, and implementing innovative solutions to enhance visitor experiences across its museums.
