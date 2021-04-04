UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Museums Authority To Highlight UAE’s Role In Sustainability Development, Space Exploration

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 03:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) The UAE’s role in promoting sustainable development and exploring space and the country’s strategies in regards to these fields, will be the focus of a seminar titled ‘Earth Sustainability and Space Exploration’, on 6th April.

Organised by Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) as part of its "Because We Care" social responsibility initiative, the online seminar comprises two parts, with the first one focusing on space exploration.

Prominent figures including Prof. Mashhoor Ahmad Al Wardat, Vice General Director of SAASST for Academic Affairs and the Sharjah Astronomical Observatory will take part in the first discussion.

Also Ahmed Ali Mohammed Al Menhali,Yahsat Designation- Platform Engineer and Launch Vehicle Integration Lead, and Engineer Mohammed Al Ameri, Senior Mechanical Engineer in the Space Mission Department at the UAE Space Agency will be sharing their insights.

The seminar’s second session, which focuses on sustainability, will feature Dr. Hanna Sabat; Researcher- Lecturer at Regional Centre for Space Science &Technology education for Western Asia, Engineer Aysha Al Remeithi, Senior Engineer, DEWA Solar Innovation Centre and DEWA Youth Council President, and Dr. Mohammed Abu Zahra, Associate Professor Chemical Engineering at Khalifa University .

The free-to-attend virtual seminar is conducted in Arabic, with English translation.

