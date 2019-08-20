(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the council at the Ruler’s Office in Sharjah.

The council reviewed various issues on its agenda concerning achieving the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah.

After the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the council approved the list of candidates for the fifth batch of the professional diploma for child protection. Afaf Al Marri, Director of the Sharjah Social Services Department, explained that the professional diploma comes after the cooperation between the department and the University of Sharjah for the rehabilitation of specialists in child protection with the best science and skills.

Al Marri stated that the professional diploma in child protection is now in its fifth edition, confirming its success, and has become an important requirement for workers in the field of child protection as it contributes to enabling them scientifically and practically to perform their tasks.

Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Directorate of Public Works, SDPW, presented a report on various developmental proposals for sites used for waste treatment in the Emirate of Sharjah. The department has worked in cooperation with the competent authorities to study these sites and its analysis for providing accurate results to develop integrated solutions, he added.

The council also approved the proposed fees for the sites of the Sharjah Museums Authority, SMA, in Khor Fakkan, including the Khor Fakkan Fort and the resistance monument, in accordance with the various fees in Sharjah’s museums, and encouraged visitors and tourists to view these ancient museums and important assets that highlight the history of the region.