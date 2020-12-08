UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Museums Hosts Its Audience With A Varied Heritage Package

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

Sharjah Museums hosts its audience with a varied heritage package

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) The activities of the Sharjah Museums Authority, SMA, to be launched on 9th December, 2020, with various virtual events and activities that target all segments of society, and include workshops, lectures and mental activities are aimed at enhancing the skills of target groups and raising their awareness of heritage, history and archaeology.

The programme begins with a lecture at the Sharjah Fort. During the lecture, the audience will learn about the history of the fort, which was the seat of government and the residence of the ruling family until the early 1950s, to be one of the most prominent and important historical buildings and a witness to many stories and events that followed it.

On 12th December, the Authority’s full programme will move to the Sharjah Maritime Museum, which has been an important attraction since its inauguration in 2003. The museum will offer a workshop entitled "Heritage Bag" targeting children from the ages of 6 to 12 years.

The Khor Fakkan Fort will host a historical anecdote titled "History of Khorfakkan Fort" on 14th December for those 18 years and above.

On the 14th and 15th December, the Sharjah Museums Authority will host the "Advanced Museum" conference. The virtual conference will provide an opportunity for professionals to participate in various interests to create an attractive and comprehensive museum experience.

A workshop will be held on 26th December, at the Sharjah Archaeology Museum, which is the first museum specialising in archaeology in the country.

The Authority will conclude its activities on the same day after organising the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation. Participants will also enjoy the thousands of artefacts, discoveries and inventions which the museum houses that speak of the greatness of Islamic civilisation.

Related Topics

Sharjah Same December 2020 Family All From Government

Recent Stories

Rashid Latif sacked from PTV Sports along with sev ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Sports Council receives Italy manager Mancin ..

21 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,260 new COVID-19 cases, 584 recove ..

21 minutes ago

Woman official accuses KEMU VC of sexual harassmen ..

46 minutes ago

China strengthens establishment of primary-level f ..

28 minutes ago

IRSA releases 84,000 cusecs water

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.