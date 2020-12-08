Sharjah Museums hosts its audience with a varied heritage package

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) The activities of the Sharjah Museums Authority, SMA, to be launched on 9th December, 2020, with various virtual events and activities that target all segments of society, and include workshops, lectures and mental activities are aimed at enhancing the skills of target groups and raising their awareness of heritage, history and archaeology.

The programme begins with a lecture at the Sharjah Fort. During the lecture, the audience will learn about the history of the fort, which was the seat of government and the residence of the ruling family until the early 1950s, to be one of the most prominent and important historical buildings and a witness to many stories and events that followed it.

On 12th December, the Authority’s full programme will move to the Sharjah Maritime Museum, which has been an important attraction since its inauguration in 2003. The museum will offer a workshop entitled "Heritage Bag" targeting children from the ages of 6 to 12 years.

The Khor Fakkan Fort will host a historical anecdote titled "History of Khorfakkan Fort" on 14th December for those 18 years and above.

On the 14th and 15th December, the Sharjah Museums Authority will host the "Advanced Museum" conference. The virtual conference will provide an opportunity for professionals to participate in various interests to create an attractive and comprehensive museum experience.

A workshop will be held on 26th December, at the Sharjah Archaeology Museum, which is the first museum specialising in archaeology in the country.

The Authority will conclude its activities on the same day after organising the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation. Participants will also enjoy the thousands of artefacts, discoveries and inventions which the museum houses that speak of the greatness of Islamic civilisation.