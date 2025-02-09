Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) In recognition of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah’s cultural project, and Sharjah’s global status as a capital of knowledge, the Kingdom of Morocco has named the emirate as the official Guest of Honour at the 30th Rabat International Book Fair (RIBF).

Organised by the Moroccan Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication, RIBF 2025 will take place from 17th to 27th April at the iconic OLM Souissi.

The announcement was made during a ceremony at which Khoula Al Mujaini, Director of Events and Marketing at the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), and Latifa Moftaqir, General Coordinator of RIBF and Director of the Moroccan Archives Foundation, signed the agreement.

This announcement marks a significant step in enhancing Arab cultural exchange and deepening ties between intellectuals and literary figures from the UAE and Morocco. As the Guest of Honour, Sharjah will present a diverse cultural agenda highlighting the UAE's contemporary and historical literary and artistic achievements, and the programme will also celebrate the richness of Emirati heritage and the cultural values it shares with Morocco, fostering greater mutual understanding and collaboration.

Commenting on the announcement, Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, said, “Culture is one of the most powerful channels through which nations and societies connect, fostering meaningful dialogue and mutual understanding. It extends beyond literature, art, and music to encompass the identity and values that define communities. Morocco’s decision to honour Sharjah as RIBF’s Guest of Honour provides a valuable opportunity to strengthen the two countries' deep historical ties and explore the shared cultural heritage that unites our peoples.”

Sheikha Bodour added, “For centuries, Morocco has been a centre of thought, creativity, and scholarship, which yielded invaluable contributions to intellectual and literary heritage, not only within the Arab world but also globally. This recognition is not just a tribute to Sharjah and the UAE; it is a platform for fostering dialogue and exchanging expertise between the diverse cultures and civilisations of the eastern and western Arab world.”

She continued, “We are honoured to participate in this international event and look forward to presenting a diverse cultural programme that reflects the vibrancy and depth of the Emirati literary and creative landscape. This programme will catalyse collaboration between both nations' publishers, writers, and intellectuals, enriching the Arab cultural sector and strengthening its connections with the wider global literary community.”

Commenting on Sharjah’s selection as the Guest of Honour, Mohammed Mehdi Bensaid, Minister of Youth, Culture, and Communication of the Kingdom of Morocco, said, "I am delighted to welcome Sharjah as the Guest of Honour at the 30th edition of the Rabat International Book and Publishing Fair. This reflects the strength and depth of the historical and fraternal ties between the Kingdom of Morocco and the United Arab Emirates.

"

He added, "This will be a valuable opportunity for visitors to the fair to explore the rich culture, history, and literary contributions of the Emirate of Sharjah. We experienced Sharjah’s dedication to culture and literature firsthand when Morocco was celebrated as the Guest of Honour at the Sharjah International Book Fair. That event was a resounding success, thanks to the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the UAE and Ruler of Sharjah."

He concluded, "Once again, we extend a warm welcome to Sharjah in Rabat. This edition of the International Book and Publishing Fair will be a great opportunity to further deepen cultural cooperation and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood between our two nations."

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said, "Morocco has long been a cultural beacon, seamlessly blending the depth of Arab-Islamic heritage with the influences of global intellectual thought. The honouring of Sharjah as the Guest of Honour at the RIBF 2025 reaffirms the deep-rooted cultural ties that unite us. This celebration is a testament to the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who positioned culture as the foundation for fostering relationships between nations, founded on the belief that knowledge is the cornerstone of renaissance and sustainable development."

He added, "Under the leadership of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, we are focused on strengthening Arab and global cultural exchange. Our participation in the international event presents a valuable opportunity to deepen collaboration with Morocco and expand partnerships between intellectuals, publishers, and creatives from both sides. This is based on Sharjah and Rabat's shared cultural vision of supporting the publishing industry, advancing translation initiatives, and promoting intellectual production that enhances the global presence of Arab culture."

As Guest of Honour, Sharjah will participate in RIBF with a comprehensive cultural programme that highlights the history and contemporary evolution of Emirati literature and creative arts in various forms. More than 15 Emirati publishers will also present their latest works at the event. The participation will also include panel discussions featuring Emirati writers and intellectuals alongside their Moroccan counterparts.

The programme will also feature dedicated workshops for children, offering them an interactive introduction to Emirati heritage. Additionally, traditional performances will showcase the diversity and richness of the UAE’s cultural landscape.

In celebration of Arabic calligraphy, Emirati calligraphers will also collaborate with their Moroccan counterparts to create artworks, highlighting the artistic and cultural ties between the two nations. Through this comprehensive programme, the UAE’s participation in the fair will offer an immersive and enriching experience that seamlessly blends literature, art, and heritage.